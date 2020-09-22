The names of many celebs have been appearing since the news of Bollywood’s drug connection surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now recently, Deepika Padukone and Talent Management Agency Kwan (KWAN) are coming up in this case. Kangana Ranaut has now accused the co-owner of the talent agency.

Kangana tweeted, ‘Quon’s co-owner Anirban Blah was accused of rape and molestation by several girls. A girl went to meet him with her mother. He made her mother sit outside and tried to rape her. The mother had filed a case against him, but this case was covered by the media and all of a sudden disappeared.

Let us tell you that during the Meetu movement in 2018, Anirban Das was accused of sexual exploitation by four women. After the allegations, Anirban also tried to commit suicide near the old bridge in Vashi. However, the police reached the spot and brought them back.

Actor team clarifies Salman’s name after joining agency

Ever since the name of the Quan agency surfaced, it was said that Salman Khan had involvement in the agency. After this news went viral, Salman’s legal team issued a statement that Salman has no direct and indirect stake in Kwan or any of its groups. It is requested to refrain from publishing false news about our client.