It was the 2020 when Daniil Kvyat, then at the wheel of AlphaTauri, contested his last race not only in Formula 1, but also in any other type of open-wheel category. Except for the role of third driver in Alpine, as well as for a test in Formula E carried out this year with NIO, the Russian driver has continued his career in recent seasons in NASCAR and above all in the WEC, in the LMP2 series, but without do more than return to the track with a single-seater. However, the distance from this world could end in view of the next season.

Testing in Super Formula?

From 6 to 8 DecemberIn fact, the 29-year-old could seriously do some training sessions ‘Rookie Test’ in Super Formula, the same Japanese category (formerly known as Formula Nippon) in which Liam Lawson is currently involved, having arrived in Formula 1 for the last 5 GPs to replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo. The opportunity could materialize thanks to the role of the AlphaTauri Team Principal, Franz Tost. The latter, in fact, has maintained a solid bond with Katsuhisa HommaTeam Manager of Nakajima Racingwith which Kvyat could carry out the three-day test at Suzuka reserved for beginners.

The reasons for these possible tests

Tost was in fact manager of Ralf Schumacherwho became Formula Nippon champion in 1996 before his debut in Formula 1. The possibility that Kvyat could carry out these sessions at the wheel of the Dallara SF23 is due not only to the line-up not yet communicated by the team for the tests, but also to the pilot injury Naoki Yamamotowho due to a neck injury in the Sugo SUPER GT will not participate in the test (furthermore the first to take place with Ohlins shock absorbers, mandatory from 2024).

More than one commitment in 2024: not impossible

Consequently, the possible presence of Kvyat could allow the latter to open another chapter of his career in Super Formula, despite having already been included in the Lamborghini’s LMDh project in both WEC and IMSA. It should be underlined that the WEC will not present any weekend in conjunction with those of the Super Formula, unlike F1. Furthermore, in the top flight he should always be present Lawson in the role of third driver for Red Bull, with the New Zealander now close to leaving the Land of the Rising Sun. His departure, therefore, may allow Kvyat’s arrival.