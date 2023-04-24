On Monday Daniil Kvyat will make his Formula E debut during the in-season test session dedicated to rookie drivers. An opportunity born in collaboration with the NIO team and which the Russian welcomed positively, given that it is an extremely interesting series that has already attracted top riders such as those from the Endurance championship.

The goal of the test is simply to run and collect as much data as possible, in order to also help the NIO try some set-up changes.

“It’s a rookie test, my first time with a Formula E car actually. I will try to do my best and understand as much as possible about these cars, do as many laps as possible, find the feeling and see what the limit is. I have no goals, it’s important to ride as much as we can, to maximize the day for the team as well. Obviously we want to use this test to run as much as possible and try to understand the car for myself and for the team,” explained Kvyat when asked about the test by Motorsport.com

The Russian was recently announced as a new graft for the LMDh program by the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, joining the already present Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti and Romain Grosjean, and will soon get to work on the simulator and in the company to prepare this new adventure.

A demanding schedule, but which could nonetheless allow him a double commitment between the WEC and Formula E; a possibility that Kvyat hasn’t ruled out, leaving the door open to his possible entry into the electric series.

The NIO 333 ER9 that Kvyat will drive in Berlin for testing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“We spoke to NIO and there was some interest, an opportunity for a test. And we agreed that it would be a good idea to take this test together, to get to know each other. It’s definitely a possibility for the future, it’s a competitive championship, different and interesting races, you have to manage your energy and attack at the right time. It’s a challenge and I like it. Of course I’m also a Lamborghini driver now, but we’re open to a dual schedule,” Kvyat added.

Another important name of this test will be that of Victor Martins, Alpine academy driver currently involved in Formula 2. The Frenchman had the opportunity to ride with Nissan thanks to the alliance made by the Japanese company with the Renault-Mitsubishi group .

“Definitely, it’s very interesting. It will be the first time with this car, it will be a day that we could almost define as a discovery. I’ll try to get as much experience and laps as possible, understand how to manage the energy, understand how we can fix the software.”

Victor Martins, Luca Ghiotto, Nissan Formula E Team Photo by: Nissan

“With the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance, which also extends to the academy, clearly it’s an easy decision for me to be here. No, I don’t have too many expectations, just have fun and learn as much as possible. Driving two cars [oltre alla sua esperienza in F2] it gives me the opportunity to grow as a rider,” explained the transalpine.

However, the goal clearly remains to do well in the preparatory series and dream of landing in Formula 1, which is why he sees his participation in Formula E in the future as something still rather distant, even if Martins has left the open door: “We’ll see, let’s see how it goes in Formula 2 first and then we’ll see the opportunities in the future”.