Former KVN participant Bashkatov said he did not plan to emigrate from Russia

The famous actor, former KVN participant Mikhail Bashkatov said that he did not plan to move to another country, since he does not represent himself anywhere except Russia. He spoke about emigration in an interview with the So to Say project, a fragment of which is available at Telegram– channel of the edition “Paragraph”.

Answering a question about why he did not leave Russia after the start of the special operation, Bashkatov said that he had no such intention. He assured that emigration would not be for him “even the fiftieth plan” of all possible options.

“I don’t see myself anywhere except Russia, except my country. How to sing [рок-музыкант] Anatoly Krupnov [в композиции “Я остаюсь”]: “When the last bell starts ringing, I’ll be here if I’m alive,” added the KVN star.

Mikhail Bashkatov was born and raised in Tomsk. He played in the Tomsk team of KVN “Maximum”. After leaving the “Club of cheerful and resourceful”, he worked on the sketch show “Give youth!” and other TV programs. He also acted in films and serials, played in the theater.

Earlier, Bashkatov assessed the prospect of the return of the head of KVN Alexander Maslyakov to the post of permanent host of the TV game. The former KVN officer considered that Maslyakov, due to his age, was unlikely to conduct entire seasons of the program.