Mikhail Bashkatov said that it became difficult for comedians to joke on topical issues

It has become difficult for comedians to joke about topical issues, as a tendency has appeared in the information space to divide phenomena and people into “black and white”. The problem that many comedians face in their professional activities was named by former KVN participant, actor and TV presenter Mikhail Bashkatov in an interview with the So To Say project. The recording of the conversation is available at YouTube-channel “Paragraph and Yyhu with him.”

Bashkatov noted that comedians are used to making fun of any topic. However, recently it has become more difficult for comedians to joke, especially on burning topical issues, he said.

“Everything becomes black and white, at least in the information space, everyone is trying to divide everyone into some kind of heaps. (…) I suddenly joked – and that’s it, you were enrolled in some wrong camp, and that’s it, then justify yourself, apologize, ”the KVN star reasoned.

Earlier, Bashkatov revealed his attitude towards emigration from Russia. “I don’t see myself anywhere but Russia, except my country,” said the comedian. He added that emigrating would not be “even the fiftieth plan” of all possible options for him.