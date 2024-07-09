Prague (AFP)

Czech Petra Kvitova, who won the Wimbledon tennis championship in 2011 and 2014, has given birth to her first child, she announced on her Facebook page.

The 34-year-old, who also reached the 2019 Australian Open final and has won nine ATP 1000 titles, posted a photo of herself on Facebook with her hand touching a child’s hand, captioned it “Peter, 7.7.2024,” referring to her son’s name and date of birth.

Kvitova announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve, taking the decision to temporarily halt her tennis career.

In July 2023, the Czech married her coach Jiri Vanek, less than a month after winning her last 31st title, in the Berlin tournament against Croatian Donna Vekic.