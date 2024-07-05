Studio “Kvartal 95” disowned actor Ruslan Khanumak who fled Ukraine

The studio of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “Kvartal 95” has disowned actor Ruslan Khanumak, who fled to the United States. This reports edition “Country”.

The creative association indicated that Khanumak was never their full-time employee, they worked with him on the terms of commission contracts. “Since 2021, the studio has no relationship with Khanumak,” they indicated there.

The 34-year-old actor’s escape was reported on July 4. Commenting on his departure, Hanumak said that he left the country legally. According to him, he was found unfit for military service due to asthma. The actor added that he would not have left Ukraine if the child had been in the country.