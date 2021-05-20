His name is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, he is barely 20 years old and plays for Russian Rubin Kazan and Georgia, Selection with which he drove Spain crazy in a qualifying match for the World Cup a little over a month and a half ago. Kvaratskhelia scored the goal for his country (later the Red one would come back) and armed the cue on the left wing. It has a contract in Kazan until 2024 and is already followed by half of Europe. Including, of course, Monchi’s Sevilla.

His agent, Teimuraz Lepsaia, tells his country’s media that the Nervión club has already spoken with him about Kvaratskhelia. “Yes, Sevilla were interested in his transfer. I told them about his virtues, but I don’t know how things will turn out”, Teimuraz told Georgian media.

Interestingly, Lepsaia is not the first to link Khvicha with Sevilla. A few months ago his coach at Rubin, Leonid Slutsky, recommended to the young footballer an “intermediate step” between the Russian championship and the biggest clubs in Europe: “He must take an intermediate step. Thank God, his age and quality are allow it. The change would go for a club like Sevilla, Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen. Since Khvicha is crazy about football, if he doesn’t have enough playing time at a big club, he could end up exhausted. You have to go to a club where you are guaranteed to play. “

The reality is that Sevilla has multiple players for the winger, including loaners Idrissi and Rony Lopes and that the priority right now in that profile is the Valencian player Gonzalo Guedes. But it is clear that if a promise like Kvaratskhelia is within reach …