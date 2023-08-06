Behind that shy smile is the simplicity of a normal boy living in an exceptional condition. In Castel di Sangro, everything speaks of him: from the thousands of shirts with the number 77 queuing outside the stadium in search of an autograph to the posters that pay homage to Naples, the Italian champions. But Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doesn’t get upset, he hasn’t changed one iota since the day he took his first step on the planet Naples. If anything, the love of the blue people towards him has changed: boundless, infinite, overwhelming. Kvara was the man of the revolution, a Masaniello of football capable of overturning every type of certainty in Serie A. He demonstrated that in Naples you can win even without Maradona, that in Italy you can dominate even playing in the South, that in Europe it can be an example even if you don’t have tattoos and your haircut doesn’t follow the latest fashion. Khvicha is the Normal One par excellence. In private life, he understands himself. Because inside the pitch it’s a whole different world, made up of feints, swerves, tunnels, pirouettes, assists and goals. In the Rivisondoli retreat there is the colleague/interpreter Salome Kharatishvili who acts as a bridge between our curiosity and the magical world of Kvara. That he looks like the friend next door: an anti-star with eyes still full of dreams and the pleasure of surprising.