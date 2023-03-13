Kvaratskhelia-Naples, Real Madrid falls

Real Madrid swoops down on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The European champion club moves for the jewel of Napoli, author of an incredible season so far: 13 goals and 15 assists in the Champions League (2 and 4) and Serie A (11 and 11). And the last goal, scored on Saturday against Atalanta (unblocking the match won 2-0 by Spalletti’s boys) left everyone breathless: a right shot under the crossbar between feints and counterfeits in an area clogged by eight players from the Goddess. A goal against Maradona in the stadium named after the great Diego. Speaking of market sirens, primarily those coming from La Liga, the prosecutor of Kvaratskhelia, Mamuka Jugeli (to the You Tube channel of Georgian sports information and analysis “Geo Team“). “Me and Badri (Kvara’s father, ed) are Barcelona fans. Khvicha can play anywhere, he’s a player at the level of Barça and Real. I would be very happy if he were to wear the Barcelona shirt even if he is a Real Madrid fan “. Emphasizing however that “for now there is nothing”.

Kvaratskhelia vs Real Madrid? Naples wants to lock down “Kvaradona”

Napoli wants to lock down Kvaratskhelia by trying to extend his contract to 2028 (however, the Georgian talent is linked until 2027), increasing his salary from one million euros a year to at least 2.5 million per season. “In January I met with Giuntoli, he told me there’s no hurry and neither are we. Kvicha likes everything about Naples, if we have to decide something Giuntoli will be the first to know. It was a very friendly chat,” explained the Kvaratskhelia attorney. play with no other Italian team”.

Napoli therefore has no intention of losing Kvarabut certainly if Real Madrid (or some other top European club) were to take the field, it would not be easy to keep the winger born in 2001 purchased a few months ago from Dinamo Batumi for only 11.5 million euros. A masterstroke that of Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club and market rumors tell that Napoli will not listen to offers lower than 110 million euros for her jewel.

Kvaratskhelia and that gift from Madrid: Guti’s shirt

Welcome gift for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the gift comes from Madrid. Guti, a former Real Madrid midfielder, decided to give his Blancos shirt to the talent of Napoli, since he was his childhood idol. “Among Kvaratskhelia’s childhood memories is Guti’s Real Madrid shirt – writes the Corriere dello Sport – The former midfielder, after hearing this particular news, decided to give his shirt with an autograph to Khvicha”.

