Parental displeasure

Health Ministry’s SOP

Regarding the Kendriya Vidyalayas of Delhi, the KV organization has made it clear that as per the decision of Delhi Government, KV of Delhi will also be closed till 5 October. The Delhi government has decided to keep all the schools under its jurisdiction closed till October 5, although from now on, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are only opening guidance on a voluntary basis for classes 9 to 12 across the country.The parents of Delhi were upset with this decision, but an official of the KV organization says that the Delhi government has decided to keep the schools monkey till October 5, due to the condition of the city Kovid, so KV of Delhi will also remain closed till then.Forms have been sent to the parents from KV in Delhi, in which the students of classes 9 to 12, referring to the guidelines of the Central Government, have been called for guidance. On this, a KV official says that the Central Government had spoken on September 21, so these forms have been sent. The decision of the Delhi government has come later.Although the decision to send the children to school has been left to the parents, the parents are displeased with the form in which the schools have asked for their consent that if for some reason their child gets Kovid 19 then they will be responsible and Will not claim any kind of administration. Parents say that there is no need to open a school unless the condition of Kovid is right. Students who also want to go for guidance, should also have the responsibility of the school, because when the government believes that schools can be opened, why are schools fleeing responsibly. Undertaking from parents means that schools do not trust their own arrangements.The Home Ministry had said in the Unlock 4 guidelines that from September 21, students from classes 9 to 12 in the areas outside the concentration zone would be allowed to attend school on a voluntary basis. But its decision has been left on the parents. The Health Ministry had also issued an SOP regarding this. However, the parents of Delhi are not ready for this at all. He says that until the virus slows down, it cannot be thought about.