Kuzyaev’s debut goal for Le Havre was nominated for the title of the best in Ligue 1 in August

The goal of the Russian midfielder of Le Havre, Daler Kuzyaev, was nominated for the title of the best in the French Championship in August. About it reported on the tournament page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

In the match of the second round of Ligue 1, Kuzyaev hit the gates of Brest in the 52nd minute and equalized the score 1:1. For the Russian, this goal was the debut for the French team. The meeting ended with the victory of “Brest” – 2:1.

Kuzyaev, 30, joined Le Havre on July 12. The agreement with the Russian is designed for two years.

In the 2022/2023 season, Kuzyaev played for Zenit St. Petersburg, the contract with which expired at the end of June. The midfielder has been playing for the blue-white-blue since 2017. Together with the team, he became the champion of Russia five times, took the Russian Cup and won the Super Cup twice.