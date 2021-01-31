The Commissioner for the Rights of the Child in the Russian Federation Anna Kuznetsova said on Facebook that she took control of the case of torture of minors in the Omsk region.

“In social networks I met a terrible video where a man throws children on the floor. We immediately contacted a colleague in the region, ”she wrote.

Site The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reports that a criminal case has been initiated against the man under the article “Torture of minors”. The department noted that he had previously been prosecuted for theft. It is also clarified that a five-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl were injured.

“Investigators are working with the suspect, he confessed to the crime during interrogation. The investigation intends to choose a measure of restraint for the suspect in the form of taking into custody, ”the message says.

We will remind, on the eve of the Omsk police during the monitoring of social networks found a video of the cruel treatment of a man with two young children.

Irina Volk, an official representative of the MFD RF, said that within two hours, law enforcement officers identified the suspect. He was taken to the police station, the man pleaded guilty.

It turned out that the video was made by the mother of minors, who was afraid to contact the police on her own. The post in social networks was published by familiar women. It was reported that the children received minor injuries, their lives are not in danger.