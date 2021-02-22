Children’s Ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova said that she has control over the situation with the beaten girl from a boarding school in Sakhalin, reports RIA News…

After a fight with the inmates of the institution, she was diagnosed with a concussion, the victim was hospitalized.

According to Kuznetsova, law enforcement officers are checking the circumstances of the incident, since there are many questions to the school leadership. For example, it is not clear why the fight was not stopped, and the beaten child was not stopped when leaving the boarding school.

Earlier, local media reported that a resident of Sakhalin, who was driving past the Raduga orphanage, noticed a teenage girl with a bloody face outside the gate. She took the child to the hospital.

The girl blamed other pupils of the orphanage for her injuries, and the regional prosecutor’s office found out that the guard of the orphanage did not interfere with the fight, and he also did not have a license to provide security services for the institution.