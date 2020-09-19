Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova lost to her rival from Ukraine Elina Svitolina in the match for reaching the quarterfinals of the Masters series in Rome, reports Interfax.

It is reported that in the third round match of the competition, Svitolina won with a score of 7: 6 (8: 6). 6: 4. The meeting lasted 1 hour 56 minutes.

Note that now Svitolina is in sixth place in the WTA ranking, Kuznetsova is on the 38th line.

We add that the prize fund of the women’s tournament “Masters” in Rome is 1,692,169 thousand euros. The tournament in the capital of Italy takes place from September 14 to 21.

