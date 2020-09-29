Documents for the return of another 101 Russian children from Syria have already been prepared. This was reported on Tuesday, September 29, by the Russian President’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova following a meeting of the staff of the apparatus with the relatives of children who are in Syria.

About thirty relatives of children who are currently in refugee camps Al-Hol and Roj or are wanted in Syria came to the meeting.

“Each removal of Russian children from the zones of armed conflict in the Middle East is preceded by a large-scale and painstaking work of many government departments,” press service Kuznetsova her words.

In addition, during the dialogue, Kuznetsova’s advisers spoke about the upcoming rehabilitation work with children and the assistance that will be provided to them and the families of their guardians.

Kuznetsova said on September 13 that the Russian authorities handed over 11 more children to relatives in Dagestan and Kabardino-Balkaria, who were taken out of Syria, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

In August, a plane carrying 26 Russian children from orphanages in Syrian Damascus arrived in Russia for the first time since the restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Work on the location and return of underage citizens of the Russian Federation in Iraq and Syria began in the summer of 2017. During this time, about two hundred children returned to the country.