Kuznetsov: I hope Ovechkin will break Gretzky’s record in the upcoming NHL season

SKA forward Evgeny Kuznetsov assessed the chances of Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin to break Wayne Gretzky’s record in the upcoming National Hockey League (NHL) season. His words are quoted “News”.

Kuznetsov expressed hope that his former teammate will be able to surpass the Canadian in the number of goals in the regular NHL championships. “So that he doesn’t suffer anymore next year,” the hockey player added.

Ovechkin, 38, has 853 goals scored in the NHL regular season. The record for this indicator belongs to Gretzky, who has 894 goals. The new season starts on October 4.

Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL since 2005, and has played for Washington throughout his overseas career. In 2018, he and the team won the Stanley Cup.