Russian fighter Vyacheslav Datsik may experience problems if he drags out his boxing match with Briton Oli Thompson at the REN TV Fight Club tournament. Super Series. This was announced on August 8 by boxer Sergei Kuzmin.

“I believe that every fighter has an advantage in order to finish the fight ahead of schedule with one blow. If all this drags on for long rounds … We have already seen Vyacheslav with Kevin Johnson, and he created problems for Datsik, ”said Kuzmin.

He recalled that Datsik and Thompson are mixed martial arts fighters, not boxers.

The duel of the fighters will take place on August 18 as part of the REN TV Fight Club.

On August 5, kickboxer Vadim Apsit reported that he noticed a significant improvement in Datsik’s boxing skills ahead of his upcoming fight with Thompson. The athlete also expressed hope that the upcoming fight would be interesting.

On August 4, Russian boxer Eduard Troyanovsky predicted Datsik’s victory in the fight against Thompson. According to him, Datsik has a better chance of defeating Thompson, since the Russian boxer has recently entered the ring more often than his British opponent.

A similar opinion was expressed a little earlier by world boxing champion Nikolai Valuev, who highly appreciated Datsik’s chances in a duel with Thompson. According to him, it will be a novelty for the Briton to compete according to the rules of boxing, although both he and Datsik are experienced enough not to switch to kicks.

Datsik himself said on July 26 that he wanted to quickly knock out his opponent during the fight.

Vyacheslav Datsik is one of the most famous fighters in Russia. The athlete, nicknamed Red Tarzan, defeated such rivals as Coffee King, Saulo Cavalari and Jeff Monson.

Oli Thompson is a British MMA fighter. In the status of a professional athlete, he has been fighting for 14 years. The athlete competed in UFC and Bellator tournaments. During his career, he spent 37 fights, won 21 fights.