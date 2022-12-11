The country’s foreign exchange reserves represent the total cash balances, accounts, bonds, certificates of deposit, treasury bills, and foreign currency deposits with the Central Bank of Kuwait.

According to the monthly bulletin of the Central Bank of Kuwait, the total assets of the bank reached 13.05 billion dinars (42.6 billion dollars), distributed among liquid foreign reserves, which represent most of the reserves, at a value of 12.75 billion dinars (41.6 billion dollars), in addition to gold reserves at a value of 31.74 million dinars (103.6 million dollars). ), and other reserves amounting to 262.14 million dinars (855.6 million dollars).

In terms of the volume of securities and coins in Kuwait, the total values ​​of securities and coins last November amounted to about 1.97 billion dinars (6.43 billion dollars), a decrease of 22 million dinars, or 1.1 percent from last October, which amounted to 1.99 billion dinars (6.50 billion dollars). Divided into 1.94 billion dinars (6.33 billion dollars), the total value of securities, which is the majority, while the total values ​​of coins amounted to 31.134 million dinars (101.6 million dollars).

The 20-dinar banknotes declined during the month of November, reaching 1.13 billion dinars, compared to 1.14 billion dinars last October.

The value of the 10 dinars denomination also decreased, reaching 628.34 million dinars at the end of November, compared to 636.86 million dinars last October.

The denomination of 5 dinars also declined, reaching 102.93 million dinars at the end of last November, compared to 106.89 million dinars last October.

The one-dinar denomination declined, reaching 48.54 million dinars at the end of last November, compared to 50.05 million dinars last October, while the half-dinar category increased, reaching 13.13 million dinars at the end of last November, compared to 13.09 million dinars last October.

Finally, the Kuwaiti dinar quarter category increased, reaching 11.07 million dinars at the end of last November, compared to 11.02 million dinars last October.

As for the level of coins, they rose during November compared to the levels of last October, reaching 31.134 million dinars in November compared to 31.026 million dinars during last October, as the 100 fils denomination rose during November, achieving 14.05 million dinars compared to 13.99 million dinars in the previous month. last October.

The denomination of 50 fils rose during the month of November, achieving 9.86 million dinars, compared to 9.82 million dinars at the end of last October.