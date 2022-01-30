Al-Sabah made it clear in a press conference he held with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in Kuwait after the meeting of Arab foreign ministers, that the proposals were not only Kuwaiti and Gulf, but also Arab and international.

He continued, “Yes, we have received a response, and the Lebanese officials in this field thank him, and now it is left to be studied by the concerned authorities in Kuwait and the Gulf countries to find out what is the next step with Lebanon.”

He expressed his thanks to the Lebanese leaders for their response to the proposals and ideas conveyed in this paper, as part of confidence-building measures between Lebanon and the Gulf states.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister had visited Beirut earlier this January, where he carried an initiative aimed at building confidence with the Gulf states, and the Lebanese leadership promised to respond to it.

Recently, relations between Lebanon and several Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, witnessed a crisis due to offensive statements by Minister of Information George Kordahi, which ended with his resignation.

This gave hope for a solution to this crisis, conditional on stopping drug smuggling, non-interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, commitment to the policy of disassociation, and curbing “Hezbollah” from its military participation in Arab countries, most importantly in Yemen.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister spoke of a positive atmosphere that prevailed in the meeting of ministers and representatives of countries, through a clear and frank proposal that diagnoses the problems surrounding our Arab world or with regard to Arab-Arab relations.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said that the meeting dealt with the Arab situation with all its problems, as well as regional interventions and the international situation and its impact on the region and the Arab situation.

The Arab foreign ministers met earlier in Kuwait. They discussed various Arab files, especially the Palestinian issue, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.