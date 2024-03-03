Kuwait called on its citizens to elect members of the country's National Assembly on April 4, according to a decree published in the country's Official Gazette today.

Kuwait News Agency “KUNA” reported that the call came after a decree issued by the Emir of the country, His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on February 15, dissolving the council.

On February 27, the Kuwaiti Council of Ministers approved a draft decree calling on voters to elect the National Assembly on April 4, and submitted the decree to the Emir of Kuwait for his official signature.