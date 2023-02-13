His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, said that the World Government Summit is the most prominent global event that discusses ways of cooperation between governments to support global development efforts and anticipates the future of man in a world full of turbulent changes.

He added, during a keynote speech at the World Government Summit, yesterday, that this global gathering under the slogan “Exploring the Future of Governments” reflects the wise vision and insight of the wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates, which managed, despite the challenges, to present an exceptional version that attracted the attention of the whole world.

His Highness affirmed the provision of all relief efforts to those affected by the earthquake disaster in Syria and Turkey until the situation stabilizes, extending his deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Kuwait to the governments and peoples of the two countries.

His Highness said: “We meet today in light of the many challenges and exceptional circumstances facing the world, led by exceptional matters that put the world in front of difficult circumstances in dealing with their repercussions and meeting their requirements in a way that makes thinking about the future of governments one of the necessities in our contemporary time, foremost of which is the knowledge-based government model that is most capable of confronting Challenges, crisis management, entrepreneurship and economic diversification.

He stated that the instantaneous interaction and rapid change constituted a fundamental turning point in the government work system within the circle of competition and regional integration, pointing out that the State of Kuwait has taken confident steps towards implementing its plans and government program to achieve the vision of the State of Kuwait 2035 by turning it into a regional and global financial and commercial center that attracts investment, as it has taken Serious measures towards accelerating the technological and digital transformation and developing the work environment in line with its development ambitions and consistent with the principles of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

He said: “At the international level, Kuwait achieved a new achievement by launching its first satellite from the state of Florida in cooperation between Kuwait University and the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences under the slogan “Kuwait into Space” after work that lasted for three years, and it is the result of regional cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.” .