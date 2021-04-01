Kuwaiti official: Return to “normal life” next July

A senior Kuwaiti official confirmed that life will begin to return to normal in the country next July, despite the high numbers of deaths and infections with the Corona virus in the country during the recent period.

The official said, “Kuwait is promised to receive large quantities of the agreed upon vaccines, which means that companies producing anti-Corona vaccines will increase supplies of their vaccines further, which will accelerate the pace of vaccinations and reach achieving community immunity against the epidemic,” according to the Kuwaiti newspaper, Al-Qabas. .

He added that at the end of the second quarter of this year, supplies will be better, but the commitment to health requirements, spacing and sleeves will continue until the end of 2022.

He explained that the airport will open if the vaccination of citizens ends, in a way that will protect them from the transmission of infection as soon as the arrivals enter the country.

This comes at a time when the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced yesterday (Wednesday) that a digital travel permit for the results of Covid-19 tests and vaccination certificates will be launched on the Apple platform two weeks later in mid-April. The digital travel permit, which is currently in a testing phase, was expected to be launched by the end of March.