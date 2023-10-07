The Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council in the UAE Government, and member of the National Elections Committee, Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti, confirmed that voting in the Federal National Council elections in the country was characterized by complete security, and this was verified through tests and evaluations, and reviewing many systems in this regard, In addition to adopting many of the main standards through applications, including the adoption of the digital identity system and recognition using the facial fingerprint system, and other technical aspects.

Al-Kuwaiti told Emirates Al-Youm yesterday that the UAE is characterized by great digital change and transformation that includes all sectors, and this is accompanied by a similar change in electoral mechanisms, as we have established a hybrid voting system, which is an electoral system that takes place through electronic voting via digital devices, and also Remote voting. It was important today that this system be secured in a way that ensures the application of cybersecurity standards.

He added that the National Committee supported us in these procedures, revealing that encryption, auditing and verification mechanisms had been put in place, as well as mechanisms to preserve the privacy of voter data and information, explaining that mechanisms had also been put in place to prevent impersonation, especially hacking, in addition to several encryption mechanisms in the system as a whole. These are standards that keep pace with digital transformation.