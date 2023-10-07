The Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government, Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti, confirmed that voting in the Federal National Council elections in the country is safe, and this has been verified through tests and evaluations, and reviewing many systems in this regard, in addition to taking into account many of the main standards. Through applications, including the adoption of the digital identity system, recognition using the facial fingerprint system, and other technical aspects.

He stated that the approved electronic voting system is secured in accordance with the highest and best international standards.

Al-Kuwaiti stated that the success rate of the electronic system in voting is very high. This is within the framework of the UAE’s success in digital transformation, as it has become ranked first in the world and ranked fifth in cybersecurity globally and seeks to achieve first place in the world in this field.

Regarding the challenges faced by the electronic voting system, he said that any new system faces some challenges and some improvement notes, not security, explaining that the most important of these notes is improving the use of the ID card and adding fingerprint recognition to strengthen this system. Regarding the mechanism for counting voters’ votes, he stated that it will be done after the system is closed. Decrypting and then counting the votes according to the standards of the National Elections Commission.

For his part, Chairman of the Emirate of Dubai Committee for Federal National Council Elections, Issa Al Mutaiwee, said that the voting process goes smoothly, as the procedures involved in this process are simple and only take a few minutes until the voter finishes casting his vote.

He added that the electronic means adopted by the National Elections Commission, including hybrid voting, which includes electronic voting and remote voting, contributed to significantly shortening the time involved in participating in the electoral process, noting that the great interaction witnessed by the election centers from members of the electoral bodies in the Emirate of Dubai, which translates Increase awareness of the importance of participating in the electoral wedding.

For their part, voters in the Al Multaqa Hall in the Dubai Trade Center confirmed the ease of procedures and good organization that distinguished the center, which facilitated the process of choosing who represents them among the candidates in the Federal National Council.

Voter Mohammed Al Muhairi was keen to come to the center and cast his vote, even though he is a person of determination.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, Mohammed Al Suwaidi, said that he chose the appropriate candidate for him based on his electoral program and his community presence through his interaction with the daily affairs of citizens, in addition to his academic and practical qualifications.

He added: The voting center in the World Trade Center in Dubai is distinguished, like other electoral centers, by the presence of qualified and trained staff to guide voters to cast their votes and choose who they deem appropriate for their ambitions in the electoral process, stressing that it did not take more than one minute to cast their vote. Khawla Butti praised the good organization and smooth procedures at the voting center in the Dubai World Trade Center, adding that the voting process took less than a minute.

She added that her young children insisted on accompanying her to the voting center to watch the electoral wedding, noting that she preferred coming to the center rather than voting remotely to express her enthusiasm and urge voters to participate in the electoral process.