Yousry Adel (Abu Dhabi)

Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE Salah Al-Baijan described the well-established fraternal relations between Kuwait and the Emirates as based on firm foundations and a solid ground stemming from cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, on the occasion of Kuwait’s National Day celebrations, he said: “The relations between the two countries have been going on for more than 6 decades, and there have been many prominent events and milestones that have strengthened and strengthened these relations, whether at the bilateral level or through the Gulf Cooperation Council. , In a way that achieves the interests of the two brotherly countries.

He pointed out that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah laid the building blocks and foundations of the relationship that united Kuwait and the Emirates to this day, and these relations were established and consolidated through the extended meetings between the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.

Common features

Al-Baijan stressed that the bilateral relations are exceptional, special and historical and deep-rooted, bearing common features based on the unity of destiny and a common goal, and the two countries have sought since ancient times to achieve integration and interdependence in various vital areas, starting with the diving ships and sailors that were anchoring the UAE ports, and what followed that. Cultural relations and missions, and economic cooperation at all levels, which achieved a consensus of visions on many regional and international issues and files, and one of the most important stations of that relationship between the two countries was the Emirati position during the Iraqi occupation of the State of Kuwait in 1990, and its standing in support of the Kuwaiti right in the darkest circumstances, and its endeavor. The UAE is diligent about the liberation of the State of Kuwait, through the great services provided by the UAE government and people that will remain eternal in the history of the relationship between the two brotherly countries, as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan translated the size of the relations with his honorable positions during the occupation, as the UAE hosted tens of thousands of Kuwaiti families. The flag of the State of Kuwait was raised at the official headquarters in the sisterly United Arab Emirates, and the Kuwaiti national anthem was placed next to the Emirati national anthem, as well. The late Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his participation and presence on the land of Kuwait in that difficult period, and this is a subject of pride and pride from the leadership and people of Kuwait .

33 agreements

On the agreements and the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, the Kuwaiti ambassador said that the number of agreements signed between the two countries reached 33 agreements from 1972 until 2019 in various fields, and the number of memoranda of understanding projects and executive programs reached 4, which were signed during the fourth session of the Joint Higher Committee between Kuwait And the Emirates, which held its business by default on November 5, 2020.

He added: “The nature of the relations and the promising investment climate in the UAE reflected the role of the Kuwaiti sector in the UAE’s economy, as the Kuwaiti investment for the General Investment Authority in the UAE reached more than 54 million Kuwaiti dinars, and the volume of trade exchange between the two countries during 2019 reached more than one billion Kuwaiti dinars. ».

Business Council

He explained that the Kuwait Business Council was established in 2016 as the first organization of its kind outside Kuwait to serve the business community in Dubai and the northern regions. In addition to the contribution to the real estate sector, represented by many Kuwaitis seeking to own real estate in various parts of the Emirates, in addition to the presence of 730 Kuwaiti students on scholarships to study in Emirati universities of various specialties, in addition to hundreds of thousands of Kuwaiti tourists who prefer to visit the UAE annually, which confirms the strength of relations Bilateralism between the two brotherly peoples, and the number of travelers in both destinations reached more than two million seven hundred thousand and six hundred passengers for both sides during the year 2019.

Reunion

On the Kuwaiti role in the Gulf reunification, and the next steps, the Kuwaiti ambassador to the state said: “I remember in this regard the exploits and efforts of the late Emir of the country Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his tireless efforts and endeavors to heal the rift between the brothers, preserve the Gulf cohesion and support the march of the Council. The Gulf Cooperation Council continued its march and followed the path of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, until those efforts bore fruit and culminated in the Al-Ula statement, through which we hope to develop joint Gulf action in the interest of the GCC countries and their citizens, and to achieve stability and prosperity in the region, All thanks and gratitude to the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the summit and its effective contribution to its success and announcing the Al-Ula statement. Also, thanks are extended to all other GCC countries for their sincere desire for the success of these initiatives and for turning the page on the dispute. He added, “The desire and efforts continue from all countries, as it was recently announced that Kuwait will host on February 22, and two official delegations representing each of the Emirates and Qatar in the first meeting between the two sides to follow up on the Al-Ula statement, and the first meeting was held between Egypt and Qatar.” All success and success for these meetings, which contribute effectively to strengthening relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council system.

Celebrations

On Kuwait’s celebrations in light of the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, Ambassador Al-Baijan said: “In light of the conditions the world is going through as a result of the pandemic and its repercussions on the health and safety of peoples, Kuwait has taken a decision to cancel all national and popular activities, in order to preserve the health of citizens and residents on its lands. , And this decision comes within the precautionary measures to prevent Corona from entering the country, which comes in line with the plan set by the government to take all necessary measures and measures in combating the virus.

Research collaboration

In response to a question about Kuwaiti-Emirati cooperation in the field of research, he explained that this is taking place within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Cooperation Council issued a decision to establish a joint operations room, and to hold weekly meetings at the level of health ministers’ agents in the GCC countries, with the aim of exchanging information and joint coordination. He added that there is also cooperation between the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research and Harvard University in the United States in the field of research and field studies.