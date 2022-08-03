Kuwait welcomed the agreement to extend the armistice between the Yemeni parties for an additional two months, while emphasizing the opening of the humanitarian crossings in Taiz.
In a press statement today, Wednesday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts made by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to enhance adherence to and extend the truce, which came under the auspices of the United Nations within the context of the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia – in March-2021 to end the Yemeni crisis, up to comprehensive political solution.
The ministry expressed the State of Kuwait’s aspiration that the extension of the truce in Yemen would be an entry point for starting the political process, leading to a comprehensive political solution that guarantees Yemen’s security and stability and achieves the aspirations of its people.
#Kuwait #welcomes #agreement #extend #armistice #Yemen
Leave a Reply