On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait’s stand by the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its support for all measures and decisions taken by His Majesty King Abdullah bin Al Hussein and His Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to preserve the security and stability of the sister kingdom.

The Ministry also affirmed in a statement that the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is one of the security and stability of the State of Kuwait.