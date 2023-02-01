The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the operation came as a continuation of the efforts of the Ministry of Interior in combating the scourge of drugs and in implementation of the directives of officials to decisively confront and launch preemptive strikes on drug dealers and smugglers, protect the sons and youth of the country from the dangers of this devastating scourge, and control gang formations specialized in bringing and promoting drugs and psychotropic substances. and intoxicants.”

The statement added: “First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in the presence of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas and a number of leaders, supervised the deciphering of the largest seizure of narcotic pills that was in the possession of an international gang formation estimated at 15 million Lyrica tablets and more than Half a ton of raw lyrica powder, which will be packed into empty tablets by means of special equipment and devices used to compress the tablets.

He continued: “Information had been received by the criminal security sector represented by the General Department for Drug Control stating that there is a gang formation that brings lyrica tablets and powder, fills them in capsules and sells them, and by conducting further investigations and verifying the validity of the information, and after obtaining legal permission, the storage den was raided and searched. 4 people and 15 million lyric tablets ready for sale, in addition to half a ton of lyrica powder, special devices and equipment for pressing tablets, a huge amount of empty cans and capsules equipped for packaging, and imported equipment for the manufacture of wines.