And the Kuwaiti News Agency said that the Prime Minister informed the Council of his submission of the government’s resignation letter to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

She added that the resignation came “as a result of the outcome of the relationship between the executive and legislative authorities during the first regular session of the seventeenth legislative term of the National Assembly.”

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed the wisdom of the Crown Prince, who is accustomed to taking what he sees as achieving the supreme interest of the country.

The Kuwaiti newspaper, Al-Qabas, quoted an official source as saying that the government is sticking to its stance towards political crisis The last on popular laws.

It quoted the source as saying, “The Kuwaiti government She stressed her position regarding returning the reports of the Finance Committee to the committees without commitments to the representatives.

The source added, “The government insists on withdrawing the two interrogations listed for next Tuesday’s session, directed to Finance Minister Abdel Wahhab Al-Rasheed and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barak Al-Shitan.”

For their part, the National Assembly representatives escalated their rhetoric towards the government, warning it against violating the constitutional and regulatory frameworks in dealing with the sessions of the National Assembly and its oversight tools, and they also stressed their rejection of any attempt to disrupt the National Assembly.

They considered that the government’s taking this step would be very costly, and would enter the country into a dark tunnel, and would be a crossroads between the parliament and the government.

The rapporteur of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Representative Saleh Ashour, confirmed that the committee will not withdraw the laws of buying indebtedness, raising the salaries of retirees, and canceling illegal interests, if the government does not attend the National Assembly session, and pledges before the parliament to abide by the popular demands, according to Al-Qabas newspaper.