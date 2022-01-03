The decision of the Council of Ministers to stop all kinds of social events is valid until February 28, to be reviewed in light of the epidemiological situation after that.

In the same vein, the Council of Ministers decided to oblige all arrivals to Kuwait to conduct a Corona examination 72 hours before arrival stating that they are free of infection with the Corona virus, as of Tuesday, January 4th.

On Monday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 982 new infections with the Corona virus, confirming that the increase in the number of daily infections had doubled.

The health authorities in Kuwait called on everyone to be vigilant, cautious and cooperate, so that the epidemiological indicators remain within the scope of control.

The mutant “Omicron” of the emerging corona virus prompted a number of countries to tighten prevention measures, after monitoring the rapid spread of infection in most countries of the world.

Preliminary reports indicate that the “Omicron” mutant is less deadly compared to the “Delta” mutator, which was dominant in “Covid 19” infections throughout 2021, but it spreads faster.