The Kuwaiti Cabinet announced the suspension of direct commercial flights with India until further notice due to the health conditions

And the Corona virus has spread.

The Government Communication Center of the Council of Ministers added in a tweet on its Twitter account today, Saturday, “It is forbidden to enter the country for residents coming from India, whether they come directly or through other countries, unless they have resided outside India for at least 14 days.

And the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced that the number of Coronavirus cases in Kuwait during the past twenty-four hours reached 1432, bringing the total to 264,198 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 1502 deaths, while the number of recoveries reached 247,136 cases.

The Kuwaiti authorities imposed a partial curfew in the country from the beginning of this month of April until the end of the month of Ramadan, where the ban will be applied from seven in the evening until five in the morning.