The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1127 new cases of the new Corona virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of registered cases to 256,987, while 8 deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 1448.

The official spokesman for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that 1438 recoveries have been registered, bringing the total number of people recovering to 240,465. He added that the number of people receiving medical care in the intensive care departments reached 250 cases, bringing the total number of cases that were confirmed to have the disease and are still receiving the necessary medical care 15074 cases.