Today, the State of Kuwait announced the registration of 976 new cases of the new Corona virus (Covid 19) in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered to 182460, in addition to 7 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths recorded so far to 1034 cases.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the Ministry of Health in Kuwait as saying that the number of people receiving medical care in intensive care departments has reached 148 cases, bringing the total number of cases that have been confirmed to have the disease and are still receiving the necessary medical care 11,100 cases.

And the Ministry had announced earlier today that 920 injuries had recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in Kuwait to 170,326 cases.