Today, Saturday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 851 new cases of the emerging corona virus that causes the disease (Covid-19) during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 176,903, while 6 deaths were recorded today due to «Corona» , Bringing the total deaths to 998.

The official spokesman for the ministry, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said in the daily press release that all previous cases that were confirmed to have the disease “had been in contact with confirmed cases, and others were under investigation for the causes of infection and examining those in contact with them.”

Al-Sanad explained that there are 129 cases receiving health care in intensive care.

Regarding recovery cases, Al-Sanad said that 717 cases of recovery from those infected with the Coronavirus were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases that recovered and recovered in the country to 165,254 cases.