Today, Saturday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 846 new cases of the emerging coronavirus that causes the disease (Covid-19) during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 170036, while no new deaths were recorded today.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said in the daily press release that all previous cases that were confirmed to have the disease “had been in contact with confirmed cases and others under investigation for the causes of infection and examining their contacts.”

Al-Sanad explained that there are 70 cases receiving health care in intensive care.

Regarding recovery cases, Al-Sanad said that 539 cases of recovery from those infected with the Coronavirus were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases that recovered and recovered in the country to 161093 cases.