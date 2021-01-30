The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 514 new cases of the new Corona virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 164622 cases, while one death was recorded, bringing the total number of deaths recorded so far to 959.

The spokesman for the ministry, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the number of people receiving medical care in intensive care departments reached 52 cases, bringing the total number of cases that were confirmed to have the disease and are still receiving the necessary medical care 6259 cases.

He added that the number of swabs that were taken in the past 24 hours amounted to 8,336, bringing the total to 1520,587 examinations, indicating that the percentage of injuries to the number of swabs during the past 24 hours was 6.2 percent.

And the Ministry of Health announced earlier, today, the recovery of 501 injuries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 157,404 cases.