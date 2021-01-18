Today, Monday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 476 new cases of the emerging corona virus that causes (Covid-19) during the past 24 hours, while one death was recorded due to infection with the Coronavirus.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 158,244 and deaths to 948 cases as a result of the virus that causes “Covid-19”.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said in the daily press release that all previous cases that were confirmed to have the disease “had been in contact with confirmed cases and others under investigation for the causes of infection and examining their contacts.”

Al-Sanad explained that there are 56 cases receiving health care in intensive care.

Regarding recovery cases, Al-Sanad said that 354 cases of recovery from those infected with the virus had been recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases that recovered and recovered in the country to 151,496.