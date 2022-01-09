The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 2,999 new infections with the new Corona virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in Kuwait to 433,919.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that 388 cases of recovery were recorded, bringing the total number of people recovered to 413,697, adding that the percentage of total recovery cases out of the total injuries amounted to 95.3 percent.

He explained that no deaths were recorded as a result of infection with the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 2,471.

He added that the number of people receiving medical care in intensive care departments reached 14, while the total number of confirmed cases and still receiving the necessary care reached 17,751, and the total number of cases in Covid-19 wards reached 115.