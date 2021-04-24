Kuwait announced today the registration of 1,206 new infections with the Coronavirus and 9 deaths during the past 24 hours. The Kuwaiti News Agency quoted the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, as saying: The total number of cases recorded in the country rose to 265,404 and the total deaths to 1511. Dr. Al-Sanad added that 1,497 recoveries were also recorded, bringing the total number of people recovering to 248,633 cases. Noting that the percentage of total recoveries out of the total number of injuries amounted to 93.7%.