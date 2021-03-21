Today, Sunday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1192 new cases of the new Corona virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 219,125, while 11 deaths were recorded today due to Corona, bringing the total number of deaths to 1226.

In the daily press release, the ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that all previous cases that were confirmed to have the disease “had been in contact with confirmed cases and others under investigation for the causes of infection and examining those in contact with them.”

He explained that the number of cases in intensive care is 232.

Regarding recovery cases, Al-Sanad said that 1,331 cases of recovery from those infected with the emerging corona virus that causes (Covid-19) disease were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases that recovered and recovered similarly in the country to 203,539 cases.