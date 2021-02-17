Today, Wednesday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1017 new cases of the new Corona virus (Covid 19) during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 180,505, while 5 deaths due to Corona were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 1019.

The official spokesman for the ministry, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said in the daily press release that the number of cases in intensive care is 139 cases receiving health care.

He added that 819 cases of recovery from those infected with the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases that recovered and recovered in the country to 168,420.