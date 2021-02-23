Kuwait records 1015 new cases of “Corona”, and 8 deaths

On Tuesday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1015 new cases of the emerging coronavirus (Covid 19) during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 186 thousand and 4 infections, while 8 deaths were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 1057.

The official spokesman for the ministry, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said in the daily press release that the number of cases in intensive care reached 146 cases receiving health care.

He explained that 906 cases of recovery from those infected with the new Corona virus (Covid 19) were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases that recovered and recovered similarly in the country to 174 thousand and 8 cases.