Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah said, “We see this from our customers in China, the largest customers of KPC, that these customers continue to demand at least similar quantities of crude oil, if not more, which bodes well, if you will, for good demand to continue.”

Sheikh Nawaf also mentioned that Kuwait’s share in the Chinese market is stable despite the increase in Russian exports to Asia due to the sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow due to the Ukraine crisis.

“We have customers, our biggest customers in China for decades, and they will continue to do so because we have long-term relationships with them,” he added.

Kuwait, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is increasing its oil product exports to Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas after Western sanctions on Russia reshaped energy trade routes.

Sheikh Nawaf said today, Thursday, that his country has benefited from the increased demand in Europe for fuel oil and medium distillation products.

And he added, “We have a product ready to go to Europe, and we are seizing these opportunities.”

Thursday’s data showed that the total output of Chinese oil refineries in May jumped 15.4 percent from a year earlier, marking the second highest level ever. China is the largest importer of oil in the world.

The Energy Agency also expected strong growth in demand during this year, as it raised its forecast for demand growth by about 200 thousand barrels per day to 2.4 million barrels per day.

The Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has stressed that the demand for oil in China is still increasing.

In its latest report, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kept its expectations for global oil demand growth this year unchanged, to remain at 2.35 million barrels per day, for the fourth consecutive month.

OPEC also kept its forecast for the growth of supply from outside it in 2023 at 1.4 million barrels per day, according to the monthly report issued by the organization, on Tuesday.