Today, Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in Kuwait announced the registration of one new death from the emerging corona virus, which causes Covid-19 disease, over the past twenty-four hours.

Thus, the total deaths in the country due to the disease rose to 951.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said today that the health services have detected 442 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 159,264.

The spokesman indicated that 54 injured were receiving medical care in the intensive care units.

And the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced, earlier today, that 484 injured people had recovered during the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total of those recovering from Corona in Kuwait to 152,420 cases.