His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the National Day and the liberation anniversary of his country.

As His Highness said, in a post on Twitter, which he published yesterday, on this occasion: “I congratulate my brother Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the brotherly Kuwaiti people on the National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

His Highness congratulated the brotherly Kuwaiti people. In a “post” he published yesterday, on this occasion, he said: “To our people and brothers in Kuwait…Kuwait is love and humanity…Happy new year on the occasion of your national holidays…Greetings of the people of the Emirates to you and your leadership…and our wishes for continued prosperity and stability…and we ask God To perpetuate our brotherhood and love.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al-Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, sent congratulatory cables to their brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on this occasion.

They sent similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said, in his telegram: “The most sincere congratulations and blessings to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and to its brotherly people, on the occasion of the 62nd National Day. Which reflects our common visions, goals and aspirations to create a better future for our future generations. My sincere wishes to the brothers in Kuwait, the leadership and people, continue prosperity, prosperity and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said in a post on Twitter, which he published yesterday: “We congratulate our brothers in the State of Kuwait for their celebrations of the National Day. 62 years of glory and achievements… May God bless Kuwait, its leadership, and its people with glory and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated, via Twitter, the State of Kuwait on the occasion of the National Day and the Liberation Anniversary.

His Highness said in his post: “Kuwait is the homeland of glory and originality.. Its love is engraved in our hearts.. We are united by a common vision, destiny and goals.. We congratulate the government and people of Kuwait on its national celebrations.. May God perpetuate its security, prosperity and elevation.. Together we will continue to walk side by side in order to achieve more Of well-being and happiness for our countries and peoples.