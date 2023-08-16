The document, which is a response from the Minister of Oil to a parliamentary question, indicated that three stations will be opened in the fiscal year 2024-2025, five stations in 2025-2026, 13 in 2026-2027, and 11 in 2027-2028.

The Kuwait National Petroleum Company, affiliated to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, is responsible for oil refining operations in Kuwait, and owns the Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries.

The minister pointed out that “the plan is updated periodically according to the availability of sites for establishing new fuel stations and obtaining the necessary government approvals for their establishment and the needs of the region.” According to the same document, there are currently 146 fuel stations in Kuwait, 61 of which are operated by the National Petroleum Company.

The minister’s response indicated that KPC plans to provide charging points for electric vehicles as an additional service at KNPC fuel stations, starting in 2030.