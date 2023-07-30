In a speech broadcast by the Kuwait Corporation on its YouTube channel, he added that the combined profits of the corporation and its subsidiaries exceeded 2.6 billion dinars ($8.48 billion) in the fiscal year ending on March 31.

And he added that these profits “are the highest net profits we have achieved during the past ten years.”

He explained that the Kuwait Oil Company, a subsidiary of KPC, drilled the first offshore exploratory well during the past year, which is the first in its history after nearly eighty years of extracting oil from onshore fields.

He pointed out that Kuwait’s refining capacity jumped 50 percent during the same year, from 800,000 barrels per day to 1.2 million, “and we are working to increase it to 1.4 million per day when the Al-Zour refinery is fully operational during this quarter of the fiscal year.”

He expected the full commercial operation of the joint Duqm refinery in the Sultanate of Oman by the end of this year, to increase Kuwait’s refining capacity from its joint projects in Oman, Italy and Vietnam to 600 thousand barrels per day of Kuwaiti oil.

He mentioned that the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) achieved more than one billion dollars in net profits in the last fiscal year.