Kuwait imposes a curfew to curb record infections in Corona

Today, Thursday, the Kuwaiti government announced the imposition of a curfew from five in the evening until five in the morning, from next Sunday to the eighth of April, after recording a significant increase in daily infections with the new Corona virus.

The decision, announced by the Kuwaiti government spokesman on state television, also includes the closure of parks.

Earlier today, a spokesman for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced a record increase in injuries during the past twenty-four hours, amounting to 1716 cases.

The number of injuries had fallen below 300 a day late last year, after rising in May to about 1,100.

And the total number of injuries in the country rose to 196,497.

Today, the Ministry detected eight new deaths from the virus that causes Covid-19 disease. This brings the total deaths from the epidemic to 1,105.

Kuwait continues its general vaccination campaign against the virus for weeks.

The Ministry of Health announced that the seventh batch of the “Pfizer-Biontech” anti-virus vaccine will arrive in the country early next week.