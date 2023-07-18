Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah opened the Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic, which covers the city of Sharjah and its surrounding areas.

The director of the hospital, Afra Salem, confirmed that the opening of the new clinic is a qualitative addition to the hospital, which is affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, pointing to the provision of high-level health care for patients with diabetes and endocrinology in the city of Sharjah and the surrounding areas.

She added that diabetes is among the biggest challenges facing societies and health institutions, given the dangers it poses to public health.

The diabetes and endocrinologist at the hospital, Dr. Amr Hazem, stated that the clinic will receive its patients twice a week, to provide consultations for them to manage diabetes.

He added that the clinic diagnoses and treats hormonal disorders, thyroid diseases, reproductive endocrine disorders, pituitary and adrenal gland diseases, in addition to providing hormonal replacement therapy.

Diabetes refers to a group of diseases that affect how the body uses blood sugar (glucose). Although the cause of diabetes mellitus is different, it leads to an increase in the level of sugar in the blood, and thus to the occurrence of serious health problems.

It includes cases of chronic diabetes of the first and second types, cases of treatable diabetes, prediabetes and gestational diabetes, where prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels increase beyond the normal range, but this increase is not large enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

Prediabetes can also lead to the disease, unless steps are taken to prevent it.

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are associated with many symptoms, including feeling thirstier than usual, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, and the presence of ketones in the urine (ketones are a by-product of the breakdown of muscle and fat that occurs when there is not enough insulin). in the body, in addition to feeling tired and weak, mood swings, blurry vision, slow healing of sores, and many infections, such as infections of the gums, skin, and vagina).